Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,784,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $1,594,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

