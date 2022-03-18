Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,981. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29.

