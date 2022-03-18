Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 17,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 28,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.