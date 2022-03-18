Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 200,165 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 40,033.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,165 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Doximity worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 in the last three months.

Doximity stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

