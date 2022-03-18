Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,879 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$78.48 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

