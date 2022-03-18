Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 284.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.06. 151,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.