Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,009 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,053,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.