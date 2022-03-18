Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,761,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

