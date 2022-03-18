Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982,056 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,675 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.