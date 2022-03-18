Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,140 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,899,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

