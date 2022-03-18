Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,820. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

