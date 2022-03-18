Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,286 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

