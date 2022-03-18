Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.62 and its 200-day moving average is $550.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.