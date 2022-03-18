Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,073 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 162,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,877. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68.

