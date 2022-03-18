Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63,710 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.27. 1,071,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,702,584. The company has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average is $309.26. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

