Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 4,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

