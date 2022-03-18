Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,279 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $245.51. 42,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.77 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

