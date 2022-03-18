Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,597,883 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,597,883 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,567. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

