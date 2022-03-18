Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 17,279 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,152,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.68. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

