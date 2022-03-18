Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 223,552 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,728,797 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.