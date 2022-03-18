Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,276 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,881 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

