Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 24,898 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 3,569,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,760,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

