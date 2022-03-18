Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 267,013 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,013 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 268,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 330,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

