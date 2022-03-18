Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 285,649 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,649 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 2.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Okta worth $63,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.24. 36,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,633. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

