Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 31,305 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 701,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 63,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

