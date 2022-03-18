Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 33,104 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,990. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

