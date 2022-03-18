Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $21.33 on Friday, reaching $678.71. 77,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,057. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $812.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

