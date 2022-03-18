Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 35,425 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,518. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

