Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 61,185 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 454,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

