Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 62,408 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 861,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,178,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

