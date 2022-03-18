Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. 67,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.