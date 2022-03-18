Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.90. 221,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

