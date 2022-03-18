Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 248,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,482. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

