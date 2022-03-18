Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,952,570 shares during the quarter. CVB Financial comprises 3.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.91% of CVB Financial worth $84,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,450. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

