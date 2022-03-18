Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 238,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,676. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

