Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.19 and a 200-day moving average of $325.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

