Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,636 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 1,113,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,176,888. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.