Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $36.87 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

