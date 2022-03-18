Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ PARA opened at $36.87 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Paramount Global (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.