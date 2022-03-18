Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock worth $2,155,497.

TSE:PXT opened at C$26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.