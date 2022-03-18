Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $8.14. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3,807 shares trading hands.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

