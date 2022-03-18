Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.70

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 189571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

