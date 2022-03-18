PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Financial Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace 1.50% -0.83% 1.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.44 $90,000.00 $0.03 11.70

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

