Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,462 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Paya worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 689.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Paya by 268.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paya by 38.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth $1,249,000.

Paya stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

