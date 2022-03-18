PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,665,770. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

