PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

