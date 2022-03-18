Peanut Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $961,363.27 and approximately $298,855.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

