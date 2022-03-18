Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSONGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 773 ($10.05).

PSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.67) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

PSON opened at GBX 810.20 ($10.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.77. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 651.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,743,730.78).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

