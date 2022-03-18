Pendle Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $832,684.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.