PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

