Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,410. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.52.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

